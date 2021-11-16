Traffic
Fundraising efforts established for families of Toledo murder victims

Laura Lukey’s sister says this holiday season will be a tough one after her nieces and nephew lost their mother and provider.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey were gunned down on the 800 block of Vance Street on the South Side of Toledo on Sunday, November.

Both women were shot multiple times and left behind 7 children between the two of them.

“We are doing the best we can to keep their lives as normal as possible considering our situation,” says Laura’s sister, Leigh Luckey. “I am concerned about later on down-the-line situations for them because they are children. It takes time for grief to settle in and overcome.”

Luckey tells 13 ABC this holiday season will be tough for the family, especially for the victim’s children.

“We are not in the most spiritual mood, but we have to stay strong and continue on for the kids. Not just for the holidays but for the rest of their life. Living without their mom, to be able to take care of them the way she would have,” says Luckey.

The Luckey family has started a GoFundMe page to help the children not just through the holiday season, but also to give them the futures their mother would want them to have.

Gwendolyn Pettaway is the owner of She Dezigns, a party planning company in Toledo. She was also good friends with Natasha Carlisle. Pettaway has started a fundraiser to help five Toledo families, and two of those families are the children of both victims.

“It’s such a tragedy for one. And me being good friends with one of the young ladies, I just felt it in my heart,” says Pettaway. “I think it will help bring the community together a little bit too. Especially after such a tragedy like this, being able to help those families and those kids to be able to heal. "

Pettaway says she is accepting all types of donations, whether that be money, gifts, or services for the families.

To find out more about, or to donate to the Luckey family GoFundMe click here. And to find out more, or to donate to She Dezign’s fundraiser click here.

