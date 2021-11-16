Traffic
Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard.

The engineering team at Google Cloud is investigating the outage, but customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

