Imagination Station screens Top Gun at new theater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve got the need, the need for speed, then perhaps you should be heading over to Imagination Station’s KeyBank Discovery Theater on Thursday.

As part of their Science After Dark Special Features series, the theater will be screening the 1986 hit film Top Gun, starting at 7pm. You can grab snacks, drinks, and even partake in a cash bar before heading in for the high-flying adventure.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.