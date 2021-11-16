Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Imagination Station screens Top Gun at new theater

Imagination Station will screen Top Gun as part of their Science After Dark Special Features.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve got the need, the need for speed, then perhaps you should be heading over to Imagination Station’s KeyBank Discovery Theater on Thursday.

As part of their Science After Dark Special Features series, the theater will be screening the 1986 hit film Top Gun, starting at 7pm. You can grab snacks, drinks, and even partake in a cash bar before heading in for the high-flying adventure.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

