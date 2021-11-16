Looking for the cheapest gas in Toledo? Try Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving, you may already be scoping out gas prices.

On Nov. 15, 2021, AAA reported the average for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Toledo area was $3.20.

According to toledogasprices.com, the highest was $3.35, which could be found as the credit card price at the BP on Buck Rd. in Rossford, among other gas stations. However, the lowest, $2.99, was at two stations on Woodville Rd. in Oregon, the Sunoco and the S&G.

“Oh, yeah. I have customers come in and say, ‘Your gas prices are the cheapest around.’ Plus, even with, they have a rewards card called S&G Rewards Card, and it, even if you have one, it lowers it another 4 cents,” says Patty Garcia, Assistant Manager at the S&G on Woodville Rd.

Garcia says she’s worked here more than 20 years and has a loyal customer base. One of those customers is Haley Ansman, who says she started literally going the extra mile to fill up here.

“I actually used to live down the street, so this was my most closest, I would say. But now I just come here because it’s always the cheapest,” says Ansman.

