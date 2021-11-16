Michigan’s current positive daily COVID cases surpass last November’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 70% of Michiganders 16 and up have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, positive case rates are similar to this time last year.

Exactly a year ago, Michigan recorded about 6,000 cases per day. This November, we’ve already surpassed those numbers, reaching 21,000 positive cases in only three days.

Some mid-Michigan residents feel like we’re back to where we started.

When Lansing resident, Rexcel got his COVID-19 vaccine, he felt like life was finally starting to feel normal again.

“I feel more comfortable going to public places with masks on because you know you’re in a public environment and anybody can be sick and you don’t know,” Rexcel said. “I feel like it is safe to wear a mask out in public.”

Rexcel is not alone. Dr. Pete Gulick, Michigan State University Professor of Medicine, said the relaxation of COVID precautions could explain the recent surge.

“We still have that population that’s not vaccinated and there’s a lot of openness now with lack of social distancing, the masks have come off, we’re starting to congregate more in big groups. Those still do cause outbreaks to occur,” said Dr. Gulick.

That’s why Rexcel said he won’t be taking off his mask anytime soon.

“With the coronavirus numbers going up, it’s like everybody. The vaccine is out so some people are like, ‘Well, people got vaccinated, so I will be OK without wearing a mask,’ but some people are not vaccinated,” said Rexcel.

This time last year, the first doses of the vaccine were rolling out for a select few. One year later, and with 5.7 million residents vaccinated with at least one dose, the numbers are all too similar.

Experts said that’s because we’re fighting an entirely different battle.

“You know back in the days of the early variant, the alpha variant 60-70% may have been very good, but with the delta variant it’s more like 90-95% heard immunity to slow that down,” said Dr. Gulick.

That’s why Dr. Gulick encourages more people to get their covid-19 vaccine.

Health experts say unvaccinated Michigan residents account for 93% of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

