Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Michigan’s current positive daily COVID cases surpass last November’s

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Claudia Sella
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 70% of Michiganders 16 and up have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, positive case rates are similar to this time last year.

Exactly a year ago, Michigan recorded about 6,000 cases per day. This November, we’ve already surpassed those numbers, reaching 21,000 positive cases in only three days.

Some mid-Michigan residents feel like we’re back to where we started.

When Lansing resident, Rexcel got his COVID-19 vaccine, he felt like life was finally starting to feel normal again.

“I feel more comfortable going to public places with masks on because you know you’re in a public environment and anybody can be sick and you don’t know,” Rexcel said. “I feel like it is safe to wear a mask out in public.”

Rexcel is not alone. Dr. Pete Gulick, Michigan State University Professor of Medicine, said the relaxation of COVID precautions could explain the recent surge.

“We still have that population that’s not vaccinated and there’s a lot of openness now with lack of social distancing, the masks have come off, we’re starting to congregate more in big groups. Those still do cause outbreaks to occur,” said Dr. Gulick.

That’s why Rexcel said he won’t be taking off his mask anytime soon.

“With the coronavirus numbers going up, it’s like everybody. The vaccine is out so some people are like, ‘Well, people got vaccinated, so I will be OK without wearing a mask,’ but some people are not vaccinated,” said Rexcel.

This time last year, the first doses of the vaccine were rolling out for a select few. One year later, and with 5.7 million residents vaccinated with at least one dose, the numbers are all too similar.

Related: Michigan health officials concerned with petition that aims to restrict pandemic lockdowns

Experts said that’s because we’re fighting an entirely different battle.

“You know back in the days of the early variant, the alpha variant 60-70% may have been very good, but with the delta variant it’s more like 90-95% heard immunity to slow that down,” said Dr. Gulick.

That’s why Dr. Gulick encourages more people to get their covid-19 vaccine.

Health experts say unvaccinated Michigan residents account for 93% of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
Kejuan Holston
Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Toledo’s 61st homicide victim speaks out

Latest News

1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron
The movie "A Story Worth Living" was shot in the Toledo area, tackling the topic of mental...
Movie shot in Toledo focuses on mental health issues
Javonti McCrays father says his son was a troubled kid, living in an environment that made it...
The father of Toledo's 61st homicide victim speaks out
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Amateur in 2029
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Toledo’s 61st homicide victim speaks out