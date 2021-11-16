Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mother, grandmother plead not guilty to charges stemming from Braylen Noble’s death

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Toledo toddler’s death on Tuesday.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen’s mother, is facing child endangerment and obstruction of justice charges. Bobbie Johnson, Braylen’s grandmother, is facing obstruction of justice charges. Both pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. They were booked and released on their own recognizance.

Cox is represented by Ronnie Wingate and Johnson is represented by Kurt Bruderly. Both attorneys argued their clients have no criminal history.

Braylen Noble’s body was found in a swimming pool at the family’s apartment complex last year after a days-long search for the toddler. An autopsy report could not determine how Noble died.

A trial date has been set for Dec. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
Student detained after making threat against Anthony Wayne HS
Former Toledo plastic surgeon sentenced on sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m....
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

Latest News

Case Files: The Murder of Bryan Smith
Case Files: The murder of Bryan Smith
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Wildwood Academy student followed home by unknown suspect
Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
On Nov. 15, 2021, the S&G on Woodville Rd. in Oregon had the cheapest gas in the Toledo area,...
Looking for the cheapest gas in Toledo? Try Oregon