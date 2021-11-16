Mother, grandmother plead not guilty to charges stemming from Braylen Noble’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Toledo toddler’s death on Tuesday.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen’s mother, is facing child endangerment and obstruction of justice charges. Bobbie Johnson, Braylen’s grandmother, is facing obstruction of justice charges. Both pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. They were booked and released on their own recognizance.

Cox is represented by Ronnie Wingate and Johnson is represented by Kurt Bruderly. Both attorneys argued their clients have no criminal history.

Braylen Noble’s body was found in a swimming pool at the family’s apartment complex last year after a days-long search for the toddler. An autopsy report could not determine how Noble died.

A trial date has been set for Dec. 21.

