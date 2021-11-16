November 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds early today, the afternoon should turn sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Temperatures will warm up into the middle to upper 50s by daybreak Wednesday. The afternoon will bring highs in the low to middle 60s. A stray shower is possible. Rain is much more likely Wednesday night. Rain totals around a half inch or less are expected. More sunshine is likely late week (Friday & Saturday) with highs in the low to middle 40s. There is a chance for a few showers late Sunday with a high near 50. A rain/snow mix with wind and colder weather is possible for Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.