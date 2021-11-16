Ohio attorney general sues Facebook over impact on children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued Facebook, alleging the social media giant lied about its internal controls and monitoring of content harmful to children - all in an effort to boost its stock and deceive shareholders.

The lawsuit was filed Monday against the company recently renamed Meta, its co-founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and others on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and Facebook investors.

It contends that from April 29 through Oct. 21, 2021 Facebook and its senior executives violated federal securities laws by purposely misleading the public about the negative effects its products have on the health and well-being of children and the steps the company has taken to protect the public.

“Facebook said it was looking out for our children and weeding out online trolls, but in reality was creating misery and divisiveness for profit,” Yost said Monday. “We are not people to Mark Zuckerberg, we are the product and we are being used against each other out of greed.”

Yost said “Facebook’s scheme” was revealed in internal documents and statements provided in October by a former Facebook employee who blew the whistle on Facebook, underscoring how the company “chooses profit over safety.”

Zuckerberg and other company officials, the lawsuit maintains, knew that they were making false statements regarding the safety, security and privacy of its platforms.

Facebook admitted in those internal documents that “We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly,” according to the lawsuit.

In roughly a month, those revelations caused a devaluation in Facebook’s stock of $54.08 per share, causing OPERS and other Facebook investors to lose more than $100 billion.

Yost’s lawsuit not only seeks to recover that lost value but also demands that Facebook make significant reforms to ensure it does not mislead the public about its internal practices.

The lawsuit isn’t the first action that Yost has taken against Facebook, which also owns Instagram.

In May, he and 43 other attorneys general sent a letter to Zuckerberg urging him to halt his plans to introduce an Instagram app for kids.

Although Facebook pulled the plug on the app, Yost said the whistleblower’s recent testimony before Congress made clear that Facebook never abandoned its goal to expand its user base by grooming kids to use Facebook’s products in the future.

Yost - a married father of three grown children and grandfather of three young children - said he intends to reinforce through this lawsuit that improper targeting of children by the social media giant will not be tolerated.

Yost plans to ask the court by Dec. 27, 2021 – the deadline for such motions – to appoint OPERS as the lead plaintiff in his Facebook securities fraud action.

He said he welcomes other Facebook investors to join him in holding the company and its executives accountable.

There is an existing lawsuit against Facebook with similar allegations that was filed earlier this year on behalf of a retail investor.

That lawsuit defines an incorrect time period in which the harm by Facebook’s actions occurred and obscures the damage suffered by shareholders such as OPERS, according to Yost.

Ohio’s attorney general said he is seeking to correct the period of time when the harmful actions took place and give our state a voice to hold Facebook accountable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

