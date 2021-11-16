ProMedica thanks frontline workers with Hope for the Holidays tree lighting honor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is honoring five frontline workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be part of the Hope for the Holidays tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 19.

The first honoree is Leslie Zenz, director of clinical operations for the ProMedica physicians group.

During the pandemic, her normal duties of training and compliance took on added responsibility, as she coordinated vaccination clinics for both the hospital system and the surrounding community, with about 110,000 shots given out since the COVID vaccine was made available.

