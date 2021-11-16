Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name

The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trademark battle over the name Cleveland Guardians seems to be over.

The Cleveland Indians are changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

But, the move came under pressure when the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team said they were already using the name.

The roller derby team even filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that the baseball team infringed on its trademark and employed deceptive trade practices.

The Cleveland Indians and the roller derby team released a joint statement Tuesday morning, “The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby are pleased to announce an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed by Guardians Roller Derby, whereby both organizations will continue to use the Guardians name.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

