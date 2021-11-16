Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for two aggravated robbery suspects.

According to TPD records, a man said he was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Dana and Somerset Monday afternoon when two men wearing masks pulled guns on him.

The suspects got into his car and made him drive to a nearby alley. The robbers allegedly took the driver’s phone and sent money to their Cash App account.

The man then made the suspects believe there was money under the seats in the car and ran away when they robbers started searching for it. The man hurt himself while escaping, suffering injuries to his back.

Police have not provided descriptions of the suspects or made any arrests in the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.