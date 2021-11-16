Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App

(WPTA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for two aggravated robbery suspects.

According to TPD records, a man said he was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Dana and Somerset Monday afternoon when two men wearing masks pulled guns on him.

The suspects got into his car and made him drive to a nearby alley. The robbers allegedly took the driver’s phone and sent money to their Cash App account.

The man then made the suspects believe there was money under the seats in the car and ran away when they robbers started searching for it. The man hurt himself while escaping, suffering injuries to his back.

Police have not provided descriptions of the suspects or made any arrests in the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
Student detained after making threat against Anthony Wayne HS
Former Toledo plastic surgeon sentenced on sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m....
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

Latest News

On Nov. 15, 2021, the S&G on Woodville Rd. in Oregon had the cheapest gas in the Toledo area,...
Looking for the cheapest gas in Toledo? Try Oregon
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the social-media giant Facebook. He alleges the social...
Ohio attorney general sues Facebook over impact on children
Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Fundraising efforts established for families of Toledo murder victims