RTA officer seen pushing man off platform (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA Officer Patrick Rivera has been charged with assault, dereliction of duty and unlawful restraint after he pushed a man off a platform at the Brookpark Station on Feb. 16.

The security video from the scene shows officer Rivera pushing the man over the platform edge after the man approaches him.

Rivera was placed on Decision Making Leave (DML), which is the final level of punishment before termination.

On Nov. 13, Officer Rivera was charged with three counts, and suspended without pay from the RTA on the same day.

He was in court that day and released on $2,500 bond.

