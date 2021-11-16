Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love

Kejuan Holston
Kejuan Holston (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found guilty of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Dashaun Love was sentenced to serve at least seven years in prison on Tuesday.

Police said Kejuan Holston, 27, was involved in the death of Love in the 500 block of Earl in May of 2020.

Holston was ordered to serve a minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum indefinite term of 10.5 years.

Another man was sentenced in connection to Love’s death in October. Ahmed Bireir will spend at least 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter when he entered an Alford plea.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
Student detained after making threat against Anthony Wayne HS
Former Toledo plastic surgeon sentenced on sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m....
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

Latest News

On Nov. 15, 2021, the S&G on Woodville Rd. in Oregon had the cheapest gas in the Toledo area,...
Looking for the cheapest gas in Toledo? Try Oregon
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the social-media giant Facebook. He alleges the social...
Ohio attorney general sues Facebook over impact on children
Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Fundraising efforts established for families of Toledo murder victims