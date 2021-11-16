Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found guilty of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Dashaun Love was sentenced to serve at least seven years in prison on Tuesday.

Police said Kejuan Holston, 27, was involved in the death of Love in the 500 block of Earl in May of 2020.

Holston was ordered to serve a minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum indefinite term of 10.5 years.

Another man was sentenced in connection to Love’s death in October. Ahmed Bireir will spend at least 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter when he entered an Alford plea.

