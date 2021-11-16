TPD: Wildwood Academy student followed home by unknown suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a menacing report after a student was followed home from school by a man.

It happened in the area of Bernath and Firethorne Monday just before 4:00 p.m.

According to TPD records, a 13-year-old student was walking home from Wildwood Academy when he noticed an older silver vehicle following him. The student kept walking home until the driver got out of the vehicle and walked toward the teen.

The student then ran home and the suspect fled the area. The suspect was described as a white man wearing all black.

Police searched the area for possible video or witnesses and alerted the school to the incident.

