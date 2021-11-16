Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD: Wildwood Academy student followed home by unknown suspect

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a menacing report after a student was followed home from school by a man.

It happened in the area of Bernath and Firethorne Monday just before 4:00 p.m.

According to TPD records, a 13-year-old student was walking home from Wildwood Academy when he noticed an older silver vehicle following him. The student kept walking home until the driver got out of the vehicle and walked toward the teen.

The student then ran home and the suspect fled the area. The suspect was described as a white man wearing all black.

Police searched the area for possible video or witnesses and alerted the school to the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
Student detained after making threat against Anthony Wayne HS
Former Toledo plastic surgeon sentenced on sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m....
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

Latest News

Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
On Nov. 15, 2021, the S&G on Woodville Rd. in Oregon had the cheapest gas in the Toledo area,...
Looking for the cheapest gas in Toledo? Try Oregon
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the social-media giant Facebook. He alleges the social...
Ohio attorney general sues Facebook over impact on children