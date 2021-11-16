Twelve residents, one business win Toledo’s first beautification contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo asked its residents and business owners to help beautify their corners of the city. And one of those winners is at the corner of Sylvania and Phillips.

At a Tuesday morning press conference to announce the winners, city officials encouraged those in attendance: “Let’s take pride in our city. This is our city.”

That pride drives Pam Lloyd-Camp to keep the landscaping around Boyd’s Retro Candy Store immaculate.

She’s owned the candy store for 15 years, and her efforts to keep her business looking fantastic helped her win.

She tells 13abc, “We’ve worked through the years slowly. We took out old shrubs, and turned grassy areas into gardens, planted the lilac tree. I just think that when it’s more beautiful, everybody feels better. Like the mayor said, all you can do is your little corner, and so we try hard to make our corner look beautiful and attractive.”

Residents also competed for this award. Twelve of them won, including Anna Brown.

Brown says, “My neighbors said we all should get in. I said, ‘no, we probably won’t win’. And then when we got in and we got the letter yesterday, we were so surprised and so pleased.”

She lives on Prospect Avenue, where a total of three homes won. She says she and her neighbors are trying to spread their neighborhood pride: “I think it’s important for the younger people who are buying homes and see how the older neighborhoods are trying to survive and trying to keep things going and keep things clean.”

She’s been in her home for 40 years. “I think we’ve painted it four or five times. We’ve had a couple of roofs put on, we had the driveway done,” she recalls.

And we hear Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz plans do this all again in 2022. When we asked if Brown had plans to apply again next year, she said, “No, let somebody else do it because they need it, and the good feeling that you get that you won something and that you represent your city.”

