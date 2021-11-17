Traffic
11/17: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Showers and a sharp temp drop this evening
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Highs near 70F will quickly tumble behind this evening’s cold front, with 30+ mph wind gusts and scattered showers out ahead. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain is expected through daybreak (higher end east of I-75). Much colder air in the 40s will take us into the weekend with a few flurries, and Monday will see rain, snow and wind rush back in as well.

