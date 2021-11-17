11/17: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Highs near 70F will quickly tumble behind this evening’s cold front, with 30+ mph wind gusts and scattered showers out ahead. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain is expected through daybreak (higher end east of I-75). Much colder air in the 40s will take us into the weekend with a few flurries, and Monday will see rain, snow and wind rush back in as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.