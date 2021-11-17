Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3 rescued from Lake Erie following boat crash, 1 remains missing

Three people were rescued from Lake Erie in Huron following a crash involving two boats. One...
Three people were rescued from Lake Erie in Huron following a crash involving two boats. One person remains missing.(WOIO)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron Fire Department confirms that two boats crashed near the Cranberry Creek Marina around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people were rescued. One person remains missing.

The fire department said the search for that missing person has been suspended and will likely resume later this morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and helped with the rescue and search.

19 News is working to gather more information. Stay connected to cleveland19.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
Kejuan Holston
Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love
Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother plead not guilty to charges stemming from Braylen Noble’s death

Latest News

Javonti McCrays father says his son was a troubled kid, living in an environment that made it...
The father of Toledo's 61st homicide victim speaks out
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Major golf news expected Wednesday for Inverness Club
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Toledo’s 61st homicide victim speaks out
Thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen from a Findlay storage unit
Toys for needy children stolen from Hancock County storage unit