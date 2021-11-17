Traffic
Burglary suspect hospitalized after arrest involving K9 officer

(WPTA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized after he sustained injuries from a K9 officer during his arrest.

In a news release, the Findlay Police Department said it received a call for a burglary in process just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. An employee at Casey’s in the 1400 block of Main Street reported a burglary in progress while working after hours.

Police arrived with a K9 unit and found William Brewer Jr., 53, of Toledo, climbing out of a broken door with more than $5,000 worth of cigarettes. Officers told him to stop and used the K9 officer when Brewer did not comply.

Brewer was apprehended and was hurt by the police dog. He was taken to a hospital for injuries to his leg and was transferred to another hospital due to the extent of the injury.

