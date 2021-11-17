Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Father of Toledo’s 61st homicide victim speaks out

James McCray says his son, Javonti McCray, “wasn’t a bad kid by far, but he was a troubled kid.”
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday, November 14 police responded to a person shot on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle. 19-year-old Javonti McCray was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a Toledo hospital where he died, making him the city’s 61st homicide victim.

James McCray is Javonti’s father who lives in Detroit. He says his son deserved more, and had he been with his father, his outcome may have been different.

“He could have been here with me. He didn’t have to worry about going through anything by himself. I felt like he was dealt a bad hand because he didn’t have a chance to get away from that,” says McCray.

McCray tells 13abc that Javanti suffered from ADHD his entire life and had not been taking his medication.

The day Javonti was killed he went live on Facebook, and was seen handling a gun.

“You saw him in the video with a gun, true enough. I’m not condoning that. A lot of people saw that video that went viral. I couldn’t sit there and watch that whole video,” says McCray.

McCray said it was a painful experience to have to break the news to Javonti’s siblings.

“Telling my 16-year-old daughter that her brother was dead, and to hear her breakdown over the phone because I was not there to tell her. And that was her best friend,” says McCray.

With Javonti McCray’s death being the 61st homicide, the city has caught up to last year’s record-breaking high with a month and a half remaining in the year.

Officer Andrew Dlugosielski is the TPD spokesperson, he says gun violence is a community problem.

“We need the resident’s help. if something is very minor that you think, it could be a huge break in the case for us,” says Dlugosielski.

Dlugosielski says community cooperation is often pivotal in cases like this one. TPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
Former Toledo plastic surgeon sentenced on sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
Student detained after making threat against Anthony Wayne HS
The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m....
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

Latest News

Thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen from a Findlay storage unit
Toys for needy children stolen from Hancock County storage unit
The women were released on their own recognizance.
Mother, grandmother plead not guilty to charges stemming from Braylen Noble’s death
The toys are valued at about $20,000
Toys stolen from Hancock County storage facility
Twelve residents, one business win Toledo’s first beautification contest
Twelve residents, one business win Toledo’s first beautification contest