Father of Toledo’s 61st homicide victim speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday, November 14 police responded to a person shot on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle. 19-year-old Javonti McCray was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a Toledo hospital where he died, making him the city’s 61st homicide victim.

James McCray is Javonti’s father who lives in Detroit. He says his son deserved more, and had he been with his father, his outcome may have been different.

“He could have been here with me. He didn’t have to worry about going through anything by himself. I felt like he was dealt a bad hand because he didn’t have a chance to get away from that,” says McCray.

McCray tells 13abc that Javanti suffered from ADHD his entire life and had not been taking his medication.

The day Javonti was killed he went live on Facebook, and was seen handling a gun.

“You saw him in the video with a gun, true enough. I’m not condoning that. A lot of people saw that video that went viral. I couldn’t sit there and watch that whole video,” says McCray.

McCray said it was a painful experience to have to break the news to Javonti’s siblings.

“Telling my 16-year-old daughter that her brother was dead, and to hear her breakdown over the phone because I was not there to tell her. And that was her best friend,” says McCray.

With Javonti McCray’s death being the 61st homicide, the city has caught up to last year’s record-breaking high with a month and a half remaining in the year.

Officer Andrew Dlugosielski is the TPD spokesperson, he says gun violence is a community problem.

“We need the resident’s help. if something is very minor that you think, it could be a huge break in the case for us,” says Dlugosielski.

Dlugosielski says community cooperation is often pivotal in cases like this one. TPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

