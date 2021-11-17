Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has already lost some of its newly created team to address gun violence in the city. Half of the city’s violence interrupters have already quit their positions.

Those violence interrupters are independent of the Toledo Police Department. Their work entails meeting with people in the community and try to head off problems before they turned into gun violence. Two of the four are no longer on the job

As Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz rolled out his 2022 budget, he said there are plans to beef up the violence interrupters program and expand to places like the Lagrange corridor.

Two of the first four hired to work in the Junction neighborhood have already quit. One never started, the other ended his time on October 7th.

The I-Team spoke with JoJuan Armour who says the late hours of the job can be grueling plus he says the Violence Interrupters walk an average of 8-9 miles a night.

Armour and the Mayor’s administration are happy with some of the success, Armour saying the group has 5 people they have already assisted with issues.

Program creators from Chicago told their now Toledo counterparts that losing Violence Interrupters was possible.

“Our violence interrupters are individuals who potentially could have never had a job before, so because of the requirements and the strenuous time concerns, they said it could be a high turnover. That’s what we’re seeing,” said Armour, the program manager of the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence.

This first group is only focusing on the Junction neighborhood in the area of Monroe and Collingwood. Until last weekend that area had not seen a homicide since the Violence Interrupters hit the street.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says that while no homicide is a good thing, that particular trend was moving in the right direction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.