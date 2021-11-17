Traffic
Lucas County to get $1.2 million for green space and water projects

The money can be used for acquiring land and improving public facilities
The money can go to any city or non-profit in the county
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is known for its park system and the Clean Ohio project is to thank for some of the green spaces. The county has received millions of dollars in funds from Clean Ohio in the past, and it was just awarded $1.2 million more.

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments - or TMACOG for short - is in charge of allocating the funds Lucas County receives. “Ohio voters approved the Clean Ohio program in 2000, since then more than 16 million dollars has gone to projects in Lucas County the goal being to protect open spaces, conserve green space and protect rivers and streams,” says Alex Aspacher, TMACOG’s Public Information Specialist.

They’ve used the money to expand Oak Openings and create the Howard Marsh and Glass City Metroparks, but Aspacher says this money is mostly used for conservation. “The idea isn’t so much to improve a park system and make a park system better, it’s to acquire green space so that it doesn’t get sold for development. So if there is land that’s next to a stream those areas work really well as filters for waterways.”

Some of the things the money can be used for include buying land areas that protect endangered animals or plants, and improving facilities that the public uses, like bike paths.

Aspacher says municipalities and non-profits in the county can apply to get some of the $1.2 million to cover up to 75 percent of the cost of a project.

TMACOG says they are ready to start handing out the cash.

“We’re really excited to award another round of funding because we think this money has the potential to make a really big difference in our area,” says Aspacher.

Potential applicants can attend a meeting at TMACOG on December 9th to hear more about the application and selection process.

Here’s the link to their website: https://tmacog.org/water/clean-ohio-fund-nrac

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

