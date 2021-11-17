Major golf news expected Wednesday for Inverness Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are some rumblings about a major golf tournament that is heading its way to Toledo, fresh on the heels of The Solheim Cup this past summer.

An official with the United States Golf Association said that a big announcement will be coming from Inverness Club Wednesday.

The course has also hosted a U.S. Open and a PGA Championship in the past.

