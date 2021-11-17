Millions in grant money for Ohio businesses still up for grabs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grant money is available for Ohio businesses through COVID-19 grant programs.

Millions in funding is still up for grabs for businesses affected by the pandemic from the Food and Beverage Establishment Grant, the Lodging Grant, the Entertainment Venue Grant, and the New Small Business Grant.

The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant provides up to $30,000 to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses.

The Beverage Establishment Grant provides up to $30,000 to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums, and other entertainment establishments.

The Lodging Grant provides up to $30,000 to hotels, motels, and bead and breakfast operations.

The New Small Business Grant provides up to $10,000 to small businesses established in 2020.

The programs are administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

“These funds were prioritized to help small businesses rebound from the pandemic and can be used to modernize equipment, hire more employees and make needed upgrades to their facilities, so they can continue to be competitive, create jobs and serve their communities,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Additional details about the programs and the stipulations involved for each grant can be accessed here.

