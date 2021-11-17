Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Millions in grant money for Ohio businesses still up for grabs

(Cincinnati Innovation District Facebook page)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grant money is available for Ohio businesses through COVID-19 grant programs.

Millions in funding is still up for grabs for businesses affected by the pandemic from the Food and Beverage Establishment Grant, the Lodging Grant, the Entertainment Venue Grant, and the New Small Business Grant.

  • The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant provides up to $30,000 to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses.
  • The Beverage Establishment Grant provides up to $30,000 to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums, and other entertainment establishments.
  • The Lodging Grant provides up to $30,000 to hotels, motels, and bead and breakfast operations.
  • The New Small Business Grant provides up to $10,000 to small businesses established in 2020.

The programs are administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

“These funds were prioritized to help small businesses rebound from the pandemic and can be used to modernize equipment, hire more employees and make needed upgrades to their facilities, so they can continue to be competitive, create jobs and serve their communities,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Additional details about the programs and the stipulations involved for each grant can be accessed here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Javonti McCray, Toledo’s 61st homicide victim, speaks out
Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
Kejuan Holston
Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love

Latest News

When will infrastructure bill dollars come to our area?
When will infrastructure bill dollars come to our area?
Thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen from a Findlay storage unit
Toys for needy children stolen from Hancock County storage unit
When will infrastructure bill dollars come to our area?
When will infrastructure bill dollars come to our area?
Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township police)
Man jailed in Illinois for allegedly kidnapping Stark County girl to be extradited to Ohio soon