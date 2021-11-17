Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Movie shot in Toledo focuses on mental health issues

Fictional plot dramatizes real issues for local writer, director
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A movie made in the Toledo area tackles the tough topic of depression and mental health. It’s called “A Story Worth Living,” and this weekend will mark it’s local debut.

The movie, written, directed, and starring Vanessa Leonard, 33, is a fictional story with a personal message. When the graduate of Bowling Green State University wrote the screenplay in 2017, it was long before the pandemic made mental health a national topic of conversation.

Now Leonard and the movie’s assistant director, Kayla Elizabeth, say they are ready to create a dialogue about the effects of depression.

“It’s a very intimate movie. It plays into everything from everyday life to struggling with personal issues, struggling with school, co-workers that you don’t like, sick people that you love, and how to handle everything. How people deal with it differently,” says Elizabeth.

Their movie, which they shot in 2018, has played at film festivals around the world and collected awards along the way. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 7:00 PM, it’s set to play out on the big screen at the Maumee Indoor Theater. The following Saturday, it will run again at 7:00 PM inside the KeyBank Discovery Theater at Imagination Station.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
Kejuan Holston
Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love
Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother plead not guilty to charges stemming from Braylen Noble’s death

Latest News

Three people were rescued from Lake Erie in Huron following a crash involving two boats. One...
3 rescued from Lake Erie following boat crash, 1 remains missing
Javonti McCrays father says his son was a troubled kid, living in an environment that made it...
The father of Toledo's 61st homicide victim speaks out
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness to host U.S. Amateur, announcement expected Wednesday
McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Toledo’s 61st homicide victim speaks out