November 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be much warmer today with a high in the middle 60s with a few light showers possible at times. Light rain is likely tonight with about a quarter inch of rain expected. Rain will end around daybreak Thursday. The afternoon will be windy and mostly cloudy. A few snow flurries are possible Thursday evening and Thursday night. Highs will stay in the 40s through the rest of the week. Rain is possible on Sunday. Snow is possible on Monday. Temperatures are going to be cold next week. Highs are expected to be in the middle 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s are more likely as we approach Thanksgiving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.