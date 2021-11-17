Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

November 17th Weather Forecast

Warm Today, Rain Tonight, Cold Next Week...
Warm Today, Rain Tonight, Cold Next Week...
Warm Today, Rain Tonight, Cold Next Week...(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be much warmer today with a high in the middle 60s with a few light showers possible at times. Light rain is likely tonight with about a quarter inch of rain expected. Rain will end around daybreak Thursday. The afternoon will be windy and mostly cloudy. A few snow flurries are possible Thursday evening and Thursday night. Highs will stay in the 40s through the rest of the week. Rain is possible on Sunday. Snow is possible on Monday. Temperatures are going to be cold next week. Highs are expected to be in the middle 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s are more likely as we approach Thanksgiving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School superintendent stands by the sheriff deputy's police report.
Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Robbers hold driver at gunpoint, send themselves money via victim’s Cash App
Kejuan Holston
Second man sentenced in 2020 death of Dashaun Love
Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother plead not guilty to charges stemming from Braylen Noble’s death

Latest News

11/16/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/16/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/16/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/16/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/16/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/16/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A warm and wet midweek is in the works, with Old Man Winter returning this weekend! Dan Smith...
11/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast