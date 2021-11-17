Port Clinton PD looking for missing girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Port Clinton Police Department is looking for a missing or runaway teen last seen on Tuesday.

According to police documents, Haley Stinson,17, of Port Clinton, was reported missing by her father, Kevin Stinson. She left their home for work at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. She has brown hair, brown eyes, 5′8 and is 125lbs.

Police checked in with Haley’s friends, as well as her mother who lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and she was not located.

The police report shows Haley’s phone was last active at SR-2 and Portage Park just before 3:00 p.m. GMT.

Those with information in relation to this case can contact Port Clinton PD at 419-734-3121.

