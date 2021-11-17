Public meeting for Lewis Ave. reconstruction project held Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a public meeting on Wednesday for input on a reconstruction project for Lewis Ave.

The city is planning to reconstruct a mile of pavement on Lewis Avenue from Laskey to Alexis. The project is expected to start in spring of 2023.

The reconstruction project will include pavement replacement, new curbs and gutters, changes to drive approaches, and draining improvements. Officials said all properties will be still be accessible throughout the project and Lewis will be limited to one-way traffic.

Those interested in voicing questions or comments during the virtual meeting can access it through the zoom link provided here.

The webinar can also be accessed via telephone at 888-204-598 with the conference code: 132366.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.