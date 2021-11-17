Toledo plans to expand its ‘trash trappers’ programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past June the city of Toledo installed its first trash trapper in Shanty Creek off of East Alexis Road.

A trash trapper is basically a floating basket with flexible arms that catches trash floating downstream. The device worked quite well, and there were plans to deploy more of the floating trash collectors, but ongoing supply chain issues prevented that from taking place this year.

Edith Kippenhan, Senior Environmental Specialist for the city of Toledo, told 13abc, “We have all of the parts and pieces now in the local area, but then it was just too late in the season to actually put them in the water so we decided to wait until spring next year.”

With ice formation possible on area waterways as we get into the colder months, the city had to pull their lone trash trapper today. But next year they’re planning to deploy seven in total, and some of them are even bigger than the one put to use this past summer and fall.

“The big ones that we’re putting in next year are called brute bins,” said Kippenhan. “They are 8 feet wide by 20 feet long, so those are pretty sizeable. One will be downtown by Promenade Park and the Owens Corning bridge, and the other will be up by Stickney and Matzinger in the Ottawa River.”

Kippenhan also told us that the city plans to have 2 different trash trapping devices near downtown, as well as another one or two in Point Place. This is all in an effort to catch the trash close to its source and prevent it from reaching Lake Erie where it’s far more difficult to recover.

While our waterways have come a long way over the past several decades, the trash trapping operation this past year has shown that there’s still work to be done.

“It’s a huge problem,” explained Kippenhan. “We don’t necessarily see it because the bottle floats down the waterway and you see one or two, but now that we have a trap in the waterway you see that they’re really congregating and it is actually a larger problem than you think.”

Reporting in downtown Toledo, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News

