When will infrastructure bill dollars come to our area?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo region is preparing to see what kind of impact we may see from the newly signed infrastructure bill in Washington. There are plenty of good ways that money can be used.

This bill will have money for things like broadband, airports, and replacing lead water pipes. Those dollars are also expected to help businesses grow and maybe even start new operations.

We have heard about some of the basics you’d expect in an infrastructure bill: roads and bridges. There will be billions of dollars for both according to Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s office but the exact dollar amounts and the exact communities getting them are not known.

While we know those hard infrastructure needs, places like the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce see roads and bridges as ways to grow businesses. Another area of growth is Lake Erie. Dollars will be available for Great Lakes restoration. A cleaner lake could attract people for not only recreation but attach them to work and live here.

“How do we look at water quality on a broader scale within the lake to make sure that we continue to use that as a talent attraction tool and our everyday recreation and water usage,” said Brian Dicken of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Much of it is going to existing programs where we can tailor that to what we need to do and how we ensure that this money is maximized in term of the benefits it provides. Not necessarily to the climate. Sure we’re going to consider building back in a way that’s more resilient and invest in adaptations so people can stay safe,” said President Biden’s National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

We do have some ideas of what specific projects may get funding, projects that are already in the planning stage.

In a statement Tuesday, Senator Rob Portman said some of the federal dollars could be used for that new interchange project on I-475 at Highway 20A near Maumee. Portman also said those dollars would pay for the widening project of I-475 between Airport Highway and US 24 with that project. Those projects are already being planned but could have new dollars to pay for them.

