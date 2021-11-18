Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11/18: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

PM flurries possible; mostly sunny Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday’s mild temperatures were very short-lived! Highs in the 40s will take us into the weekend, with winds lightening up through today, and a chance of flurries later this evening. Friday will see lots of sun but still similar highs, as more rain approaches for Sunday... and a downturn to the 30s with light snow and wind Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Javonti McCray, Toledo’s 61st homicide victim, speaks out
The search continues for a missing person following a crash involving two boats.
1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Amateur in 2029
The movie "A Story Worth Living" was shot in the Toledo area, tackling the topic of mental...
Movie shot in Toledo focuses on mental health issues

Latest News

More sun so far, but much cooler temps and flurries possible tonight! Dan Smith has the details.
11/18: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Colder Weekend
November 18th Weather Forecast
November 18th Weather Forecast
November 18th Weather Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast