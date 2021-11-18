11/18: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Wednesday’s mild temperatures were very short-lived! Highs in the 40s will take us into the weekend, with winds lightening up through today, and a chance of flurries later this evening. Friday will see lots of sun but still similar highs, as more rain approaches for Sunday... and a downturn to the 30s with light snow and wind Monday.

