Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Blight on the Old South End

By Kayla Molander
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For thirty years, a local musician has watched as more and more houses in the Old South End fall into disrepair. The Old South End is one of Toledo’s oldest neighborhoods, but it may also be one of the poorest. Recent studies have estimated that more than 40% of its residents could be living below the poverty line. One man says that problem is starting to show on every street.

“For 30 years, I’ve been paying taxes, watching the neighborhood go down and down,” says Toledo homeowner J. Mykol.

Mykol is using his cell phone to document the crumbling of his beloved neighborhood. He says he asks the city for help constantly - placing complaints about 20 houses within walking distance of his home. Two of the problem spots are on Colburn. He wants the city to tear them down or fix them up. Representatives for Engage Toledo say they have dozens of homes on the Old South End on their radar. Each has a unique set of issues that can take years to resolve.

The owner of one of the Colburn homes died a few years ago. Her heirs pay the taxes but are struggling to transfer the deed and make repairs. With taxes up to date, the city can’t take over the land.

The other house on Colburn was declared tax delinquent in 2014 and uninhabitable in 2017. A foreclosure could take years and be expensive, money that the city would likely never recover.

To help the Mayor has proposed spending $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to tackle blight starting next year.

For Mykol, that’s not soon enough. He says watching downtown revitalization efforts just blocks from his neighborhood is infuriating.

“Downtown is only as good as the neighborhoods that surround it. This is a great town, a great city. Lots of opportunities going on. Make it look that way for everybody, not just downtown,” he says.

In recent years, neighborhood organizations have started to fix up historic homes in the Old South End. Even with these efforts, the neighborhood has a long way to go before it’s restored to its former splendor.

If you have a nuisance in your neighborhood, send an email to kayla.molander@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Javonti McCray, Toledo’s 61st homicide victim, speaks out
The search continues for a missing person following a crash involving two boats.
1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron
Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Shooting death on Caledonia Street marks record-breaking 62nd homicide in Toledo

Latest News

The church on the corner of Locust and Delaware has been abandoned for at least five years.
North Toledo abandoned church a magnet for homeless, crime
church
Abandoned church is magnet for homeless, crime
Collapsed entryway at abandoned Sylvania home
HOA headache: Abandoned house on private road
It can take months or years for the house to be torn down or rebuilt.
What happens after a housefire?