Coming Soon: Ohio’s first Amazon store planned for Kenwood Towne Center

A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England,...
A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Amazon has opened its first general store outside the United States in a mall in Britain, selling the online retail giant’s most popular products including books, toys, games and consumer electronics. The U.S. company said the store, called “4-star” because it sells products rated 4 stars or above by customers, reflects what customers are regularly buying and enjoying. (Doug Peters/PA via AP)(Doug Peters | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Amazon is bringing one of its “4-Star” stores to Kenwood Towne Center.

The online retail giant says on its website the Kenwood store is “coming soon.”

The mall’s own website says the same.

It will be Ohio’s first Amazon 4-Star location.

Amazon also has store brands Amazon Books, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, none with locations in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Amazon 4-Star, according to the retailer’s website, is a physical store that carries “a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home and more.”

Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above.

