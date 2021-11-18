Coming Soon: Ohio’s first Amazon store planned for Kenwood Towne Center

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Amazon is bringing one of its “4-Star” stores to Kenwood Towne Center.

The online retail giant says on its website the Kenwood store is “coming soon.”

The mall’s own website says the same.

It will be Ohio’s first Amazon 4-Star location.

Amazon also has store brands Amazon Books, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, none with locations in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Amazon 4-Star, according to the retailer’s website, is a physical store that carries “a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home and more.”

Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above.

