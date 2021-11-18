November 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is moving to the east and a little mid-day sunshine is expected. Clouds will return late afternoon, and a few flurries are possible this evening into early tonight. Clouds will gradually break up early Friday morning which will give us a chance to see the eclipse away from the lakeshore. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 40s. More clouds will move into the area on Saturday with a high in the middle 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday. Cold, wind, and a few snow showers are possible on Monday with highs in the 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.