Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

November 18th Weather Forecast

Colder Weekend Expected
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is moving to the east and a little mid-day sunshine is expected. Clouds will return late afternoon, and a few flurries are possible this evening into early tonight. Clouds will gradually break up early Friday morning which will give us a chance to see the eclipse away from the lakeshore. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 40s. More clouds will move into the area on Saturday with a high in the middle 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday. Cold, wind, and a few snow showers are possible on Monday with highs in the 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Javonti McCray, Toledo’s 61st homicide victim, speaks out
The search continues for a missing person following a crash involving two boats.
1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Amateur in 2029
The movie "A Story Worth Living" was shot in the Toledo area, tackling the topic of mental...
Movie shot in Toledo focuses on mental health issues
Burglary suspect hospitalized after arrest involving K9 officer

Latest News

November 18th Weather Forecast
November 18th Weather Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/17/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast