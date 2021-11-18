Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers approve new congressional map

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers approved a new congressional map Thursday in a 55-36 vote.

The bill now heads to Gov. DeWine’s desk for final approval.

The new map would favor Republican candidates and could make make for a more difficult re-election run for Rep. March Kaptur, who currently represents Ohio’s 9th congressional district. The new legislative lines would last for four years because it did not have bipartisan support.

Critics have called the map an attempt at gerrymandering. The maps are expected to face legal challenges.

Democratic House Minority Leader, Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, urged Gov. DeWine to veto the bill in a letter on Thursday, arguing the bill violates the Ohio constitution.

Republican lawmakers argued the newly-drawn districts are fair as most cities are kept whole.

Read more about S.B. 258 here.

The Ohio Senate approves a new congressional map and sends it to the House for a vote as early...
The Ohio Senate approves a new congressional map and sends it to the House for a vote as early as tomorrow.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Javonti McCray, Toledo’s 61st homicide victim, speaks out
The search continues for a missing person following a crash involving two boats.
1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Amateur in 2029
The movie "A Story Worth Living" was shot in the Toledo area, tackling the topic of mental...
Movie shot in Toledo focuses on mental health issues

Latest News

Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Man shot, killed on Caledonia Street Thursday
Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Maxton Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was...
Bill seeks to award Congressional Gold Medal to US service members killed in Kabul bombing, including Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak from Ohio
Dine in the 419: Firefly brings the exotic tapas & cocktails!
Dine in the 419: Firefly brings the exotic tapas & cocktails!