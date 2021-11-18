Traffic
State House passes bill that would allow school teachers to be armed

House Bill 99 has been called the “School Safety Bill” by the Representative who proposed it.
School desks.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - House Bill 99, or the “School Safety Bill” has passed the Ohio House where it now heads to the senate. HB 99 would allow school teachers to carry a weapon on the premises if they complete Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) training. Current laws require school employees to complete peace officer training if they would like to carry a weapon.

The peace officer training takes 747 hours to complete, while the CCW training is only a total of eight hours. The Ohio Education Association is also reporting that “HB 99 would prescribe state training requirements at a maximum of 20 hours of initial training and 4 additional hours to be completed annually.”

OEA opposes the bill.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

