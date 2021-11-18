Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man shot, killed on Caledonia Street Thursday

Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday.

It happened in the 2200 block of Caledonia Street around 1:00 p.m.

Police confirm a 30-year-old man died after he was shot inside of a home. His identity has not yet been released.

If authorities rule it a homicide, it will mark the 62nd of 2021 -- the highest number of homicides recorded in a single year, according to records from TPD.

Police are still looking for suspects at this time.

13abc has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCray was gunned down on the 5000 block of Walnut Circle on Sunday November 14th.
Father of Javonti McCray, Toledo’s 61st homicide victim, speaks out
The search continues for a missing person following a crash involving two boats.
1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash on Lake Erie in Huron
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Amateur in 2029
The movie "A Story Worth Living" was shot in the Toledo area, tackling the topic of mental...
Movie shot in Toledo focuses on mental health issues

Latest News

Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Maxton Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was...
Bill seeks to award Congressional Gold Medal to US service members killed in Kabul bombing, including Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak from Ohio
Dine in the 419: Firefly brings the exotic tapas & cocktails!
Dine in the 419: Firefly brings the exotic tapas & cocktails!
Oil companies and government officials voice their frustrations over the uncertain future of...
The uncertain future of Line 5