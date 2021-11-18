Man shot, killed on Caledonia Street Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday.

It happened in the 2200 block of Caledonia Street around 1:00 p.m.

Police confirm a 30-year-old man died after he was shot inside of a home. His identity has not yet been released.

If authorities rule it a homicide, it will mark the 62nd of 2021 -- the highest number of homicides recorded in a single year, according to records from TPD.

Police are still looking for suspects at this time.

13abc has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

