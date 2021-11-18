TSA principal placed on administrative leave
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A staff member at Toledo School for the Arts has been placed on administrative leave after a group of students expressed concern over a recent incident.
According to The Toledo Blade, the staff member is principal Artistic Director David Saygers.
In a statement, TSA Director Doug Mead said:
The Toledo Blade said Saygers was involved in a “brief altercation” he had with a student Monday, leading to a student walkout on Tuesday to protest conditions at the school.
