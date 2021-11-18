TSA principal placed on administrative leave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A staff member at Toledo School for the Arts has been placed on administrative leave after a group of students expressed concern over a recent incident.

According to The Toledo Blade, the staff member is principal Artistic Director David Saygers.

In a statement, TSA Director Doug Mead said:

A group of TSA students expressed their concern today regarding a situation that took place yesterday between a student and staff member. We will be investigating the incident, in accordance with our policy, and the staff member has been placed on administrative leave in the interim. We fully appreciate the concerns of the students and their parents and will continue to communicate with them as the investigation unfolds.

The Toledo Blade said Saygers was involved in a “brief altercation” he had with a student Monday, leading to a student walkout on Tuesday to protest conditions at the school.

