TSA principal placed on administrative leave

(Source: Toledo School for the Arts website)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A staff member at Toledo School for the Arts has been placed on administrative leave after a group of students expressed concern over a recent incident.

According to The Toledo Blade, the staff member is principal Artistic Director David Saygers.

In a statement, TSA Director Doug Mead said:

The Toledo Blade said Saygers was involved in a “brief altercation” he had with a student Monday, leading to a student walkout on Tuesday to protest conditions at the school.

