The uncertain future of Line 5

Law makers and oil companies both voice their opposing frustrations about the potential closing of line 5.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fight for the future of Pipeline 5 has turned into an international hot topic. When an anchor fell off a tug boat and bounced on the line, it made Michigan lawmakers wonder what would happen if the line were damaged?

The previous administration in the state of Michigan made a deal with Enbridge, the owner of line 5. but new Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made it her mission to close the line, citing the environmental impact.

Following a move made by Canada, evoking the 1977 treaty to keep the line open, she said in a press release “I will not remain silent when the fate of the Great Lakes and Michigan hangs in the balance. I remain confident Michigan will prevail in its legal efforts with respect to Line 5.”

Scott Hayes is the Governmental Relations Manager at the Toledo Refinery. According to him the closing to Line 5 would put thousands out of work here in Toledo, and hurt people’s pockets around the country.

“The governor just won’t engage with us and have a good dialog about the complexities of this issue,” says Hayes. “If she wants to debate me on the issue she better show up in her horse and buggy and not her SUV or her yacht.”

Hayes says the Line has been checked and does not pose a threat currently, although some environmental groups disagree.

“They’ve even called it a ticking time bomb, which is just not what the evidence suggests. The engineering, the experts have weighed in on it, they have ruled consistently that the current line is safe for the foreseeable future,” says Hayes.

“Do you want to live in a world where we’re killing tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs.. Do we want to live in a world where we are fighting in line at the pump to fill up because not everyone can go out and buy a Tesla tomorrow,” says Hayes.

