Whirpool makes major investment and creates new jobs at its Ottawa facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A massive investment in Putnam County. Whirlpool is the county’s largest employer. The company makes a number of products at its plant in Ottawa. Whirlpool will be investing $65 million at the facility over the course of the next 24 months.

The products made in Ottawa include freezers, ice makers, and trash compactors. And with this new investment comes a new product. A premium, built-in refrigerator will be added to the production lines.

Right now, there are 485 employees at the plant. Company leaders say the investment will create more than 100 new jobs.

Gustavo Chohfi is the plant leader. He says the investment will include buying new equipment and expanding the footprint of the building by about 30%.

“We will have everything from production line jobs to utilities, maintenance, engineers. We will be hiring over the next 24 months, but some of those jobs are available right now. This plant is here to stay with this $65 million investment, and it will benefit the whole community.”

The plant was originally owned by a company that filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors in 2009. Whirlpool bought the facility the same year and has been making large investments in it ever since. Dave Michel worked for the previous owner and was then hired by Whirlpool. “It is a prideful moment for all of us that are able to stand here with this big investment that Whirlpool provided for us. We have a lot of committed people who work hard and take pride in their jobs. That’s exactly what we need to do to build these quality products.”

The multi-million dollar investment is good news for Ottawa and many of the surrounding communities. Amy Sealts is the Director of Economic Development for Putnam County.

“What we see from the expansion is that it brings more people with disposable income from quality jobs. That money circulates in the community into other locally owned businesses. The money that comes in from income and property taxes because of Whirlpool also helps us maintain our roads and public infrastructure. All of those factors help make Ottawa a great place to live and have a business in. They are not only our largest employer, but the company has a generous spirit from the top down. Whirlpool employees are very active in giving back to our community.”

