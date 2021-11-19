Traffic
11/19: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Cloudy Saturday, rainy Sunday, cold/breezy Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
40s and dry for our Hope for the Holidays Celebration at Promenade Park this evening! Skies will cloud over and squeeze a few raindrops out for your Saturday, but Sunday will see much more widespread showers. Monday’s highs will only muster the mid-30s with lots of wind behind that latest front, switching us over to brief snow showers through the day... at least we’ll warm back to the mid-40s in time for Thanksgiving!

