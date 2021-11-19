Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians are social media official as Indians era comes to close

(Cleveland baseball team)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The long-anticipated “Changing of the Guard” has officially taken place on the Cleveland Guardians social media accounts.

Cleveland Guardians merchandise will be available Friday

As of early Friday, their Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube accounts bear a new name.

For fans holding on to the past, the Cleveland Indians Twitter is the lone reminder of their former title.

(The platform is known for removing verification upon a username change, so that’s a potential reason for the delay.)

It’s been a long time coming, with the New York Times breaking the news back in 2020 that the team planned to change their name.

Rumors swirled for months: Would they be the Guardians? Spiders? Rockers?

Fast forward to July 23, and we finally learned they would become the Cleveland Guardians.

Reactions varied. We saw support from Indigenous groups, a critical statement from a former president, and lots of online memes.

Here are the best reactions to news that the Indians are changing the team name to the Cleveland Guardians

A point of confusion was the Hope Memorial Bridge, a passage between Cleveland’s West and East sides on Carnegie Avenue.

That’s where the Guardians of Traffic stand, watching over drivers as they travel on sometimes treacherous roads during Northeast Ohio winters.

“We heard this name often from our fans as a top contender because of it’s connection to the iconic Cleveland landmark - The Hope Memorial Bridge that stands just outside of our ballpark where the Guardians of Traffic have become a symbol of the city’s resiliency,” the team wrote on their website.

Friday marks a new era for Cleveland baseball fans; the team was known as the Indians for 106 years, since 1915.

For social media users who have long-followed the team accounts, no action is needed to maintain your connection.

If you’d like to have a look at their fresh brand, here are the new team usernames:

Facebook: @CLEGuardians

Instagram: cleguardians

Snapchat: cleguardians

YouTube: Cleveland Guardians

This is a developing story. Stick with 19 News for the latest updates on local sports.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Shooting on Caledonia St. marks record-breaking 62nd homicide in Toledo
Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
Toledo Refining Company workers are on edge as fate of Line 5 pipeline remains uncertain
Uncertain future continues for Line 5 as fight drags on
The Ohio Senate approves a new congressional map and sends it to the House for a vote as early...
Ohio lawmakers approve new congressional map

Latest News

The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team launched a new website selling t-shirts amid the...
Trademark battle over ‘Cleveland Guardians’ appears to be ratcheting up
The main gate of Coors Field, home of the Major League Baseball team the Colorado Rockies, is...
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24
Source: MGN
Report: MLB eyes realignment for abbreviated season
Tracy enjoys new role back "home" with the Clippers
4 Cleveland HRs power Kluber past Tigers for 5th win in row