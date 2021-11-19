DeWine announces funding for law enforcement agencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - More than $4.8 million in funding has been awarded to 140 local law enforcement agencies in 56 Ohio counties from the federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG).

The funding supports the Ohio criminal justice system via multijurisdictional drug task forces, school resource officers, drug, veteran, and mental health courts, corrections projects, and justice technology initiatives.

“We are deeply committed to providing resources to keep our communities and citizens safe and to support the important crime-prevention programs operated by local government agencies,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

For a complete list of agencies receiving grants and the amounts, please visit: https://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/links/ocjs-jag-grant-awards-2021.pdf

Local agencies and programs that received funding are:

Defiance County Sheriffs Office: $26,751.98

Perkins Township Police Department: $13,333.34

Delta Police Department: $12,268.77

Fayette Police Department: $2,791.26

Wauseon Police Dept.: $9,302.58

Council on Domestic Violence Inc. DBA: Open Arms (Hancock): $41,259.20

The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Inc. (Henry): $92,025.14

Advocating Opportunity (Lucas): $137,820.84

Center of Hope Family Services (Lucas): $60,000.00

Lucas County Juvenile Court: $34,848.00

Toledo Police Department: $23,468.15

Whitehouse Police Department: $14,366.88

Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office: $36,203.36

Sandusky County Drug Task Force: $30,280.00

