Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: Feeding the community spirit

Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey(WTVG)
By Sashem Brey
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, a story to celebrate that time of year when people put a special focus on showing gratitude. It’s also a time when so many step up to provide help to those in need. 13abc’s Sashem Brey introduces us to three local business owners who are working hard to make that their mission year-round.

Serving food prepared with love is the work which makes Rafael Estrada feel most at home.

“This right here just speaks a lot more to me; reminds me of cooking with my father a lot and everything he showed me, and I try to bring it to everyone in the community,” he explained.

His “papi’s” death a few years ago led Estrada to make a major career change: from sales rep and nurse to restaurant owner. His newest venture is Rise ‘n Grind Cafe on West Sylvania Avenue, right next to his first restaurant, Papi’s Toledo.

Despite the struggles of navigating the pandemic, Estrada says he has found ways to adapt, and he views that as a blessing. As such, he makes it a priority to give back to the people who often work the hardest for others. He has donated hundreds of meals to local hospitals and offers discounts almost every day of the week to first responders, health care workers, and teachers. Every Thursday, he also donates a portion of profits and all tips to Feed the Children and Connecting Kids to Meals. In addition, he says, any day of the week, first responders in uniform can eat for free at either of his two food trucks.

“I don’t see taking that loss as anything. I’m blessed right now to be able to do what I’m doing, so I’d like to show my appreciation to the community.”

If you have an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey” click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Shooting on Caledonia St. marks record-breaking 62nd homicide in Toledo
Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions

Latest News

Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday: Dressing for Success
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday: A Random Act of Kindness
In this week’s Feel Good Friday, a story about a random act of kindness on what started as a...
Feel Good Friday: An act of kindness
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday: Baking up a perfect pizza partnership