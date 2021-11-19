Levis Commons inviting spectators to tree lighting after smaller celebration in 2020

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year with a crowd limited to 250 people due to pandemic restrictions, The Town Center at Levis Commons is preparing for a big return of spectators for the lighting of its big tree.

The fun begins Saturday, Nov. 20, at 4:45 PM. Included in the entertainment lineup are acapella singers, dancing troupes, and visits with Santa, all free.

“Maybe they just don’t have it in their budget. So, we still want this to be a great experience. We want people to come out to Levis Commons and enjoy everything that it has to offer. And that includes events during the holidays, and boy, do we do them crazy,” said Christine Best, Marketing Director for the Town Center at Levis Commons.

Best also explains for its 18th year, the 50 tree is decked out in new ornaments and has more lights than the one at Rockefeller Center.

The tree lighting festivities are sponsored by ProMedica. 13abc’s Tony Geftos will serve as M.C.

