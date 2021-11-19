More than 1,000 residents already in Toledo’s water bill debt forgiveness program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have already taken advantage of Toledo’s water bill debt forgiveness program but there’s still time if you haven’t. Those who have signed up are scheduled to eliminate more than $1 million of debt if they stay on the program.

Some Toledoans have racked up pretty high water bills over the years, so much debt that sometimes it’s hard it get out of. The debt forgiveness program is supposed to help. The idea is to get people out from under those large bills and get them into more manageable payments and keep those payments happening on a consistent basis.

“People were embarrassed, terrified, concerned, the constant phone calls asking where their payments were at. The monthly bills saying it was urgent, due immediately,” said Raina Dawson with the Water Sustainability Coalition.

If you owned more than $200 prior to October and met income guidelines, the city will forgive the debt as long as you make at least 12 months of on-time payments of your current water bill. So far, more than 1,000 customers are enrolled.

“As long as you are committed, at the end, you have zero debt. There’s not too many bills you can pay under contract and then have zero debt at the end,” said Alexicia Sims with the Water Sustainability Committee.

“They’re calling to see if they’re eligible and even if they’re not eligible they’re then learning about a payment plan that they can get on,” said Toledo City Councilman Nick Komives.

If everyone on the plan stays on it then about $1.1 million of debt is set to be forgiven. Giving people a fresh start.

“We’re looking for a commitment. We’re committed to wiping out your debt, we need you to be committed to pay these payments,” said Sims.

“Makes people feel more accountable, it’s something that achievable. We all know once you start working, doing something achievement feels, pretty good,” said Dawson.

See this link for details to sign up: https://toledo.oh.gov/residents/water/financial-assistance/debt-forgiveness

