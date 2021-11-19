Traffic
Perrysburg senior Aubrey Duhaime rewriting the record books

Aubrey Duhaime - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Aubrey Duhaime - 13abc Athlete of the Week(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - From competing in races on the weekends with her father to becoming a state champion, Perrysburg senior Aubrey Duhaime paced the Yellow Jackets to the program’s first ever state title.

“As I was growing up my dad really helped me to stay continuous with the sport. I had fun doing it, especially if you’re with the right team, you want to keep doing it every year,” said the senior.

Duhaime finished in fifth place, breaking her own school record with a time of 17:59.8 as Perrysburg scored 101 points to edge Loveland (109) for the championship.

“The state title was so awesome for us, because we got so much recognition. We are loving it and so happy our sport is getting so much recognition. It means a lot, I’m extremely grateful. I couldn’t have asked for a better season to finish off my senior year.”

Duhaime will continue her athletic and academic career at Toledo as she joins the Rockets Cross Country team next fall.

