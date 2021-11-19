Traffic
Power outage affecting Penta campus, Rossford Schools building

Penta Career Center
Penta Career Center(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Penta Career Center have been released from school on Friday morning after a campus-wide power outage.

The power outage is also affecting the building for Rossford Schools students in grades 6-12. They are being dismissed as well.

Elementary students at Rossford are not affected by the outage and will continue on their day, according to school officials.

Penta students who drive have already been released. Those who take member school bus transportation will be released as the buses arrive on campus.

