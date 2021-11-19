Traffic
Refugees from Afghanistan begin arriving in Toledo

Two out of an expected 25 spoke with 13abc through a translator
Two out of an expected 25 refugees from Afghanistan arrived in Toledo and spoke to 13abc through a translator on the phone.
Two out of an expected 25 refugees from Afghanistan arrived in Toledo and spoke to 13abc through a translator on the phone.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Months after the United States withdrew the last of the troops from Afghanistan, refugees are slowing arriving in cities across the country. Thousands who helped the U.S. have been stateside since the mass evacuations in August 2021.

They’ve been awaiting placement in cities like Toledo through the help of organizations like US Together.

“All we need right now, help from the community, is housing. So, we’re calling on landlords to rent to those refugees,” explains Corine Dehabey, Director of Programs at the Toledo Office of US Together.

Dehabey says about one dozen Afghans out of an expected 25 are in town now, including two who arrived last night and spoke to 13abc through a translator on the phone.

“There is a war, a war-like situation in Afghanistan. We were getting threats from our enemies, so, since we were working with the foreigners. So, they took us with their selves and they bring us here,” one man explained. “Currently, we are feeling very good. Up til now, the situation in the U.S. is very good and we are feeling good. We are expecting to bring our families here and make a good living here for our family and support them, because they are going through a very hard life there in Afghanistan.”

The next step is to find the men permanent housing so they can begin new lives away from their war-torn country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

