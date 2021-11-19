Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TLCHD offeres free at-home COVID tests

Lucas county health department
Lucas county health department(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be offering Grab & G0 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

Tests will be distributed on the following dates:

Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center (Rec Hall 2 front lot)

2901 Key St., Maumee

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center (Rec Hall 2 front lot)

2901 Key St., Maumee

UAW Hall (parking lot), 2300 Ashland Ave, Toledo

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

UAW Hall (parking lot), 2300 Ashland Ave, Toledo

The 15-minute Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests are for at-home COVID-19 testing, in conjunction with a free telehealth session provided by eMed proctors. Individuals who want to be tested may choose to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott

A person with a test should go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session.

If an individual does test positive, they should stay home, avoid family gatherings, and isolate for 10 days. If symptoms develop after testing positive, individuals may start to be around others after:

  • 10 days since symptoms first appeared or date of test (whichever is earlier) and
  • 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

For additional information, please visit: https://lucascountyhealth.com/coronavirusupdates/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Shooting on Caledonia St. marks record-breaking 62nd homicide in Toledo
Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
Toledo Refining Company workers are on edge as fate of Line 5 pipeline remains uncertain
Uncertain future continues for Line 5 as fight drags on
The Ohio Senate approves a new congressional map and sends it to the House for a vote as early...
Ohio lawmakers approve new congressional map

Latest News

More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
Millions in grant money for Ohio businesses still up for grabs
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated