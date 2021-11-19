TLCHD offeres free at-home COVID tests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be offering Grab & G0 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

Tests will be distributed on the following dates:

Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center (Rec Hall 2 front lot)

2901 Key St., Maumee

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center (Rec Hall 2 front lot)

2901 Key St., Maumee

UAW Hall (parking lot), 2300 Ashland Ave, Toledo

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

UAW Hall (parking lot), 2300 Ashland Ave, Toledo

The 15-minute Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests are for at-home COVID-19 testing, in conjunction with a free telehealth session provided by eMed proctors. Individuals who want to be tested may choose to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott

A person with a test should go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session.

If an individual does test positive, they should stay home, avoid family gatherings, and isolate for 10 days. If symptoms develop after testing positive, individuals may start to be around others after:

10 days since symptoms first appeared or date of test (whichever is earlier) and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

For additional information, please visit: https://lucascountyhealth.com/coronavirusupdates/

