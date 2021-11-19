Trial date moved for six defendants in Foltz death case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial date for six remaining defendants in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz has been moved to 2022.

The defendants had pretrial hearings on Thursday via telehearings. Their jury trial, originally scheduled for January was moved to May 16-June 3.

The six defendants are Benjamin Boyers, 22, of Sylvania; Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio, and Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y.

Foltz died in March after an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at a fraternity house off of BGSU’s campus.

Krinn was Stone Foltz’s “big,” or mentor, through the fraternity, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege Krinn was directly involved in the hazing ritual, from the excessive drinking to dropping Foltz off at his apartment at the end of the night.

Dunson was charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Henricksen is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Caldwell is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

Prizel is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

In September, the first defendant entered a guilty plea. Niall Sweeny, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, took a plea deal and was found guilty of tampering with evidence, a felony, and misdemeanor hazing. Then in October, Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, changed his plea to guilty on charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

