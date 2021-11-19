Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Trial date moved for six defendants in Foltz death case

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial date for six remaining defendants in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz has been moved to 2022.

The defendants had pretrial hearings on Thursday via telehearings. Their jury trial, originally scheduled for January was moved to May 16-June 3.

The six defendants are Benjamin Boyers, 22, of Sylvania; Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio, and Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y.

Foltz died in March after an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at a fraternity house off of BGSU’s campus.

Krinn was Stone Foltz’s “big,” or mentor, through the fraternity, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege Krinn was directly involved in the hazing ritual, from the excessive drinking to dropping Foltz off at his apartment at the end of the night.

Dunson was charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Henricksen is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Caldwell is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

Prizel is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

In September, the first defendant entered a guilty plea. Niall Sweeny, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, took a plea deal and was found guilty of tampering with evidence, a felony, and misdemeanor hazing. Then in October, Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, changed his plea to guilty on charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Shooting on Caledonia St. marks record-breaking 62nd homicide in Toledo
Toledo School for the Arts Artistic Director David Saygers
TSA Artistic Director placed on administrative leave
Half of Toledo's violence interrupters have quit their positions
Half of Toledo’s violence interrupters have quit their positions
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Toledo Refining Company workers are on edge as fate of Line 5 pipeline remains uncertain
Uncertain future continues for Line 5 as fight drags on

Latest News

Penta Career Center
Power outage affecting Penta campus, Rossford Schools building
Imagine It! - Vapor Combustion - Nov. 13th, 2021
Gov. DeWine
DeWine announces funding for law enforcement agencies
More than 1000 already in water bill debt forgiveness program
More than 1,000 residents already in Toledo’s water bill debt forgiveness program